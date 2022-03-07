LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 98,570 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 3.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.26% of Agilent Technologies worth $126,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,157,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,464,000 after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $303,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

A traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,195. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

