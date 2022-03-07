Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $212.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.57. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

