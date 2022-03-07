Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

