Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.