Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.