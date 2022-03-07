London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £15,250.40 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,032.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,274.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a market cap of £40.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

