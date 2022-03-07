Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.31. 5,160,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,411. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.