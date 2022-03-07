Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,335. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

