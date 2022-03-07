Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $3.30 on Monday, reaching $162.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

