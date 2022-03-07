Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $13.76 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

LLY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.64. 3,074,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

