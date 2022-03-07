Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.22. 9,201,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,946. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

