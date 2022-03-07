Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $31.25 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

Adobe stock traded down $14.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.97. 3,672,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,743. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.