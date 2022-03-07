LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Telecom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.