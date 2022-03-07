LPL Financial LLC Purchases 22,767 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SPVM opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

