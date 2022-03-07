LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

JBHT opened at $203.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.35 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

