LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,868 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 33,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,825,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,263.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

