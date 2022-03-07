LPL Financial LLC Sells 659 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $127.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.