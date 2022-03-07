LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.26 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $229,102.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00033778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00103931 BTC.

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,188,875 coins and its circulating supply is 162,705,687 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

