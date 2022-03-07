Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,164. Magna International has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $104.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.