Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

MDI stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.33. 297,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$6.42 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.59 million and a PE ratio of 35.19.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$170.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.6280695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.