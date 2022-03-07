Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MANU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,851. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

