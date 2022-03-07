Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $15.09. 8,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

