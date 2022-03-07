Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $23.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,025 shares of company stock worth $3,075,008 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

