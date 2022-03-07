Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to post $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NYSE MMC traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.51. 38,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,687. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $115.96 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.