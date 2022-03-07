Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 34,036 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,036 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of FutureFuel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 48.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.74. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

