Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 7,170 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFIX shares. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

