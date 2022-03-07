Marshall Wace LLP Invests $251,000 in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

