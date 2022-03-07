Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. Blend Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

