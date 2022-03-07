Marshall Wace LLP Sells 49,385 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,385 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BRP were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BRP by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in BRP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

