Marshall Wace LLP Takes $278,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $98.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $98.72.
Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.
