Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.41 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

