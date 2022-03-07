Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

