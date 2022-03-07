Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $96.59 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

