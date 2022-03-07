Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after buying an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group stock opened at $96.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

