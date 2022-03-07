Maxcoin Trading Down 25.6% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $324,163.11 and approximately $119.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.08 or 0.99814950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00074044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00224613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00262567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00031308 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

