McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up about 1.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

RYE opened at $64.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

