McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

