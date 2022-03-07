McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,080,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $265.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.90 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.