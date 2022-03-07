McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,863 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

