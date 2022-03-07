McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 232 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.46. 151,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.