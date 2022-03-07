McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $267.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,780. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

