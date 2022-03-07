McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 1,987 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,191,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,588,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,196. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

