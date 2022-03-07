McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $90.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,821.94. 87,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,311.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

