MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.66

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 71519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,745,000 after buying an additional 664,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after purchasing an additional 397,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 292,582 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

