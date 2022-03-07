MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
