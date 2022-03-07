MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

