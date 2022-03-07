Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$21,900.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,459,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$532,717.50.

MGA stock opened at C$0.33 on Monday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

