Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,536.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,244 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $77.32. 498,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,874,839. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.