Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $413,000 in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Entravision Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 4,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,040. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $528.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

