Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $554,000 in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Atlanticus makes up approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,236. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

