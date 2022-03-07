Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,820,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 24,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $200.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average of $319.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

